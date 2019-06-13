Syzygium samarangense

(Blume) Merr. & L.M.Perry

Myrtaceae

Eugenia javanica Lam. Eugenia samarangensis (Blume) O.Berg Jambosa alba Blume Jambosa javanica (Lam.) K.Schum. & Lauterb. Jambosa samarangensis (Blume) DC. Myrtus javanica (Lam.) Blume Myrtus samarangensis Blume

Common Name: Java Apple

General Information

336 Title Fruits of Warm Climates Publication Author Morton. J. Publisher Florida Flair books, Florida. Year 1987 ISBN 0961018410 Description A very well written guide to about 125 species.

303 Title World Agroforesty Centre Publication Author Website http://www.worldagroforestry.org/ Publisher Year 0 ISBN Description An excellent online database of a huge range of trees giving very good information on each plant - its uses, ecology, identity, propagation, pests etc.

377 Title Trade Winds Fruit Publication Author Website http://www.tradewindsfruit.com/index.htm Publisher Year 0 ISBN Description The on-line catalogue of a company selling seeds. Gives descriptions, photos and uses of a very wide range of fruit and other food-producing plants plus ornamentals.

Known Hazards

Botanical References

266 Title Flora of China Publication Author Website http://flora.huh.harvard.edu/china/ Publisher Missouri Botanical Garden Press; St. Louis. Year 1994 ISBN Description An excellent, comprehensive resource in 25 volumes. In addition to the botanical information the flora also gives basic information on habitat and some uses. An on-line version is also available.

Range

Habitat

911 Title Journal of the Arnold Arboretum Vol. 54 Publication Author Website http://www.biodiversitylibrary.org Publisher Harvard University; Massachusets Year 1973 ISBN 0004-2625 Description A botanical magazine, it includes a provisional key and enumeration of the genus Syzygium in New Guinea. It can be downloaded from the Internet.

Properties

Edibility Rating Medicinal Rating Other Uses Rating Habit Evergreen Tree Height 12.00 m Growth Rate Fast Pollinators Bees Cultivation Status Cultivated, Wild

Cultivation Details

303 Title World Agroforesty Centre Publication Author Website http://www.worldagroforestry.org/ Publisher Year 0 ISBN Description An excellent online database of a huge range of trees giving very good information on each plant - its uses, ecology, identity, propagation, pests etc.

335 Title Perennial Edible Fruits of the Tropics : an Inventory Publication Author Martin, F. W.; Campbell, C. W.; Rubertbe, R. M. Publisher U.S. Dept. of Agriculture, Agricultural Research Service Year 1987 ISBN Description A booklet giving terse details of almost 300 species of edible fruits, plus regional lists of Botanical and Common names for over 2,500 less well-known edible fruits of the tropics.

335 Title Perennial Edible Fruits of the Tropics : an Inventory Publication Author Martin, F. W.; Campbell, C. W.; Rubertbe, R. M. Publisher U.S. Dept. of Agriculture, Agricultural Research Service Year 1987 ISBN Description A booklet giving terse details of almost 300 species of edible fruits, plus regional lists of Botanical and Common names for over 2,500 less well-known edible fruits of the tropics.

301 Title Cornucopia II Publication Author Facciola. S. Publisher Kampong Publications, California. Year 1998 ISBN 0-9628087-2-5 Description The second edition of an excellent guide to the edible uses of plants, though it does not give any details of cultivation etc.

Edible Uses

296 Title Tropical Food Gardens Publication Author Norrington. L. Publisher Bloomings Books (Melbourne) Year 2001 ISBN 1-876473-41-x Description Excellent little book giving some basic information on a range of plants.

200 Title The New RHS Dictionary of Gardening. 1992. Publication Author Huxley. A. Publisher MacMillan Press Year 1992 ISBN 0-333-47494-5 Description Excellent and very comprehensive, though it contains a number of silly mistakes. Readable yet also very detailed.

Medicinal

Agroforestry Uses:

307 Title Tropical and Subtropical Trees - A Worldwide Encyclopaedic Guide. Publication Author Barwick. M. Publisher Thames & Hudson, London Year 2004 ISBN 0-500-51181-0 Description A superb book, very concise and well written, giving a wealth of information on 400 or more species including descriptions, habitat, cultivation details and plant uses. A wealth of colour photographs bring each plant vividly to life.

Other Uses

848 Title Tropix 7 Publication Author Website http://tropix.cirad.fr/en Publisher CIRAD Year 0 ISBN Description An on-line guide to the timbers of 245 species of trees.

Propagation

Java apple is an evergreen tree with an open, irregular, wide-spreading crown; it can grow 5 - 15 metres tall[]. It has a short, crooked bole 25 - 50cm in diameter, that branches from near the base[].The tree is valued mainly for its edible fruit, which is gathered from the wild and consumed locally. It also supplies a timber, is planted to provide shelter, and has various medicinal uses. It is sometimes cultivated in the tropics, especially in home gardens, for its edible fruit[]. Although not grown commercially, the fruit is often sold in local markets[]. It is occasionally exported to ethnic markets in Canada and Europe[].None knownE. Asia - Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, New Guinea.Coastal forests[]. Scrub behind coastal beaches[].A plant of the moist, lowland tropics, where it is found at elevations up to 1,300 metres. It grows best in areas where annual daytime temperatures are within the range 23 - 28°c, but can tolerate 16 - 33°c[]. It can be killed by temperatures of 0°c or lower[]. It prefers a mean annual rainfall in the range 1,500 - 2,300mm, but tolerates 1,200 - 3,000mm[]. Although it is not drought-tolerant, the plant grows best in areas with a fairly long dry season[].Prefers a sunny position but also succeeds in light shade[]. Succeeds in a variety of soils, preferably well-drained[]. The plant requires a reliable water supply and is often planted along streams or ponds[]. Prefers a pH in the range 6 - 7.5, tolerating 5 - 8[].Seedling plants commence fruiting when about 5 - 6 years old[].There are definite flowering seasons, often two, sometimes three in a year, but the timing varies from year to year[].A heavy-cropping tree, when grown on good soil a five-year-old plant may yield 700 fruits[].There is at least one named variety[]. There are some forms that are seedless[].Fruit - raw[]. Crunchy, crisp and very juicy[]. Green fruits are sometimes cooked as a sauce[]. Pink fruits are juicier, with a better flavour, and are usually eaten raw[]. The pear-shaped fruit is waxy, with a flesh that is spongy, dry to juicy, subacid and very bland in flavour[]. The fruit is 4 - 6cm long, though it can be much larger in cultivation[].Various parts of the tree are used in traditional medicine, and some have in fact been shown to possess antibiotic activity. The plant contains tannins and is astringent[]. In particular the bark, leaves and roots of Malay apple are used against different ailments[].The flowers are astringent and are used to treat fevers and halt diarrhoea[].The principal active constituent is tannin, though the flowers also contain desmethoxymatteucinol, 5-O-methyl-4'-desmethoxymatteucinol, oleanic acid and B-sitosterol[].In tests, the flowers show weak antibiotic action against Staphylococcus aureus, Mycobacterium smegmatis, and Candida albicans[].The tree is fast-growing and develops a dense, very dark green crown, making it an excellent windbreak[].The wood is reddish, coarse and hard[]. It can grow to dimensions large enough for construction purposes, and is sometimes used for constructing huts[].We do not have any more specific information for the wood of this species, but the various species of Syzygium tend to have somewhat similar timber. The general description of syzygium timber is as follows:-The heartwood is a golden brown, greyish brown or brown, with pink or purplish glints; it is not clearly demarcated from the 1 - 4cm wide band of sapwood. The texture is fine; the grain slightly interlocked, sometimes wavy or irregular; there are resin deposits. The wood is heavy; moderately hard; somewhat durable, being moderately resistant to fungi and termites, but susceptible to dry wood borers. It seasons slowly, with a high risk of checking and distortion; once dry it is moderately stable in service. It works well with ordinary tools, nailing and screwing are good so long as the wood is pre-bored; gluing is correct. The wood is used for musical instruments, tool handles, furniture components, ship building, heavy carpentry, flooring, joinery etc[].Seed - needs to be sown fresh from the fruit because it has a limited viability[]. Give shade to the seedlings when young[].Air layering.