Useful Tropical Plants
Syzygium samarangense

(Blume) Merr. & L.M.Perry

Myrtaceae

+ Synonyms

Eugenia javanica Lam.

Eugenia samarangensis (Blume) O.Berg

Jambosa alba Blume

Jambosa javanica (Lam.) K.Schum. & Lauterb.

Jambosa samarangensis (Blume) DC.

Myrtus javanica (Lam.) Blume

Myrtus samarangensis Blume

Common Name: Java Apple

Syzygium samarangense
Fruits in hand
Photograph by: Ahmad Fuad Morad
Creative Commons License
General Information

Java apple is an evergreen tree with an open, irregular, wide-spreading crown; it can grow 5 - 15 metres tall[
,
]. It has a short, crooked bole 25 - 50cm in diameter, that branches from near the base[
].
The tree is valued mainly for its edible fruit, which is gathered from the wild and consumed locally. It also supplies a timber, is planted to provide shelter, and has various medicinal uses. It is sometimes cultivated in the tropics, especially in home gardens, for its edible fruit[
]. Although not grown commercially, the fruit is often sold in local markets[
]. It is occasionally exported to ethnic markets in Canada and Europe[
].

Known Hazards

None known

Botanical References

Range

E. Asia - Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, New Guinea.

Habitat

Coastal forests[
]. Scrub behind coastal beaches[
].

Properties

Edibility Rating * * *
Medicinal Rating * *
Other Uses Rating * *
HabitEvergreen Tree
Height12.00 m
Growth RateFast
PollinatorsBees
Cultivation StatusCultivated, Wild

Cultivation Details

A plant of the moist, lowland tropics, where it is found at elevations up to 1,300 metres. It grows best in areas where annual daytime temperatures are within the range 23 - 28°c, but can tolerate 16 - 33°c[
]. It can be killed by temperatures of 0°c or lower[
]. It prefers a mean annual rainfall in the range 1,500 - 2,300mm, but tolerates 1,200 - 3,000mm[
]. Although it is not drought-tolerant, the plant grows best in areas with a fairly long dry season[
].
Prefers a sunny position but also succeeds in light shade[
]. Succeeds in a variety of soils, preferably well-drained[
,
]. The plant requires a reliable water supply and is often planted along streams or ponds[
]. Prefers a pH in the range 6 - 7.5, tolerating 5 - 8[
].
Seedling plants commence fruiting when about 5 - 6 years old[
].
There are definite flowering seasons, often two, sometimes three in a year, but the timing varies from year to year[
].
A heavy-cropping tree, when grown on good soil a five-year-old plant may yield 700 fruits[
,
].
There is at least one named variety[
]. There are some forms that are seedless[
].

Edible Uses

Fruit - raw[
]. Crunchy, crisp and very juicy[
]. Green fruits are sometimes cooked as a sauce[
]. Pink fruits are juicier, with a better flavour, and are usually eaten raw[
]. The pear-shaped fruit is waxy, with a flesh that is spongy, dry to juicy, subacid and very bland in flavour[
]. The fruit is 4 - 6cm long, though it can be much larger in cultivation[
].

Medicinal

Various parts of the tree are used in traditional medicine, and some have in fact been shown to possess antibiotic activity. The plant contains tannins and is astringent[
]. In particular the bark, leaves and roots of Malay apple are used against different ailments[
].

The flowers are astringent and are used to treat fevers and halt diarrhoea[
].
The principal active constituent is tannin, though the flowers also contain desmethoxymatteucinol, 5-O-methyl-4'-desmethoxymatteucinol, oleanic acid and B-sitosterol[
].
In tests, the flowers show weak antibiotic action against Staphylococcus aureus, Mycobacterium smegmatis, and Candida albicans[
].

Agroforestry Uses:

The tree is fast-growing and develops a dense, very dark green crown, making it an excellent windbreak[
].

Other Uses

The wood is reddish, coarse and hard[
,
]. It can grow to dimensions large enough for construction purposes, and is sometimes used for constructing huts[
,
].
We do not have any more specific information for the wood of this species, but the various species of Syzygium tend to have somewhat similar timber. The general description of syzygium timber is as follows:-
The heartwood is a golden brown, greyish brown or brown, with pink or purplish glints; it is not clearly demarcated from the 1 - 4cm wide band of sapwood. The texture is fine; the grain slightly interlocked, sometimes wavy or irregular; there are resin deposits. The wood is heavy; moderately hard; somewhat durable, being moderately resistant to fungi and termites, but susceptible to dry wood borers. It seasons slowly, with a high risk of checking and distortion; once dry it is moderately stable in service. It works well with ordinary tools, nailing and screwing are good so long as the wood is pre-bored; gluing is correct. The wood is used for musical instruments, tool handles, furniture components, ship building, heavy carpentry, flooring, joinery etc[
].

Propagation

Seed - needs to be sown fresh from the fruit because it has a limited viability[
]. Give shade to the seedlings when young[
].
Air layering.
