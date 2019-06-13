Syzygium samarangense
(Blume) Merr. & L.M.Perry
Myrtaceae
Eugenia javanica Lam.
Eugenia samarangensis (Blume) O.Berg
Jambosa alba Blume
Jambosa javanica (Lam.) K.Schum. & Lauterb.
Jambosa samarangensis (Blume) DC.
Myrtus javanica (Lam.) Blume
Myrtus samarangensis Blume
Common Name: Java Apple
General Information
Java apple is an evergreen tree with an open, irregular, wide-spreading crown; it can grow 5 - 15 metres tall[
336
- Title
- Fruits of Warm Climates
- Publication
-
- Author
- Morton. J.
- Publisher
- Florida Flair books, Florida.
- Year
- 1987
- ISBN
- 0961018410
- Description
- A very well written guide to about 125 species.
,
]. It has a short, crooked bole 25 - 50cm in diameter, that branches from near the base[
].
The tree is valued mainly for its edible fruit, which is gathered from the wild and consumed locally. It also supplies a timber, is planted to provide shelter, and has various medicinal uses. It is sometimes cultivated in the tropics, especially in home gardens, for its edible fruit[
303
- Title
- World Agroforesty Centre
- Publication
-
- Author
-
- Website
- http://www.worldagroforestry.org/
- Publisher
-
- Year
- 0
- ISBN
-
- Description
- An excellent online database of a huge range of trees giving very good information on each plant - its uses, ecology, identity, propagation, pests etc.
]. Although not grown commercially, the fruit is often sold in local markets[
]. It is occasionally exported to ethnic markets in Canada and Europe[
377
- Title
- Trade Winds Fruit
- Publication
-
- Author
-
- Website
- http://www.tradewindsfruit.com/index.htm
- Publisher
-
- Year
- 0
- ISBN
-
- Description
- The on-line catalogue of a company selling seeds. Gives descriptions, photos and uses of a very wide range of fruit and other food-producing plants plus ornamentals.
].
Known Hazards
None known
Botanical References
266
- Title
- Flora of China
- Publication
-
- Author
-
- Website
- http://flora.huh.harvard.edu/china/
- Publisher
- Missouri Botanical Garden Press; St. Louis.
- Year
- 1994
- ISBN
-
- Description
- An excellent, comprehensive resource in 25 volumes. In addition to the botanical information the flora also gives basic information on habitat and some uses. An on-line version is also available.
Range
E. Asia - Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, New Guinea.
Habitat
Coastal forests[
]. Scrub behind coastal beaches[
911
- Title
- Journal of the Arnold Arboretum Vol. 54
- Publication
-
- Author
-
- Website
- http://www.biodiversitylibrary.org
- Publisher
- Harvard University; Massachusets
- Year
- 1973
- ISBN
- 0004-2625
- Description
- A botanical magazine, it includes a provisional key and enumeration of the genus Syzygium in New Guinea. It can be downloaded from the Internet.
].
Properties
|Edibility Rating
|
|Medicinal Rating
|
|Other Uses Rating
|
|Habit
|Evergreen Tree
|Height
|12.00 m
|Growth Rate
|Fast
|Pollinators
|Bees
|Cultivation Status
|Cultivated, Wild
Cultivation Details
A plant of the moist, lowland tropics, where it is found at elevations up to 1,300 metres. It grows best in areas where annual daytime temperatures are within the range 23 - 28°c, but can tolerate 16 - 33°c[
]. It can be killed by temperatures of 0°c or lower[
]. It prefers a mean annual rainfall in the range 1,500 - 2,300mm, but tolerates 1,200 - 3,000mm[
]. Although it is not drought-tolerant, the plant grows best in areas with a fairly long dry season[
].
Prefers a sunny position but also succeeds in light shade[
]. Succeeds in a variety of soils, preferably well-drained[
335
- Title
- Perennial Edible Fruits of the Tropics : an Inventory
- Publication
-
- Author
- Martin, F. W.; Campbell, C. W.; Rubertbe, R. M.
- Publisher
- U.S. Dept. of Agriculture, Agricultural Research Service
- Year
- 1987
- ISBN
-
- Description
- A booklet giving terse details of almost 300 species of edible fruits, plus regional lists of Botanical and Common names for over 2,500 less well-known edible fruits of the tropics.
,
]. The plant requires a reliable water supply and is often planted along streams or ponds[
]. Prefers a pH in the range 6 - 7.5, tolerating 5 - 8[
].
Seedling plants commence fruiting when about 5 - 6 years old[
335
- Title
- Perennial Edible Fruits of the Tropics : an Inventory
- Publication
-
- Author
- Martin, F. W.; Campbell, C. W.; Rubertbe, R. M.
- Publisher
- U.S. Dept. of Agriculture, Agricultural Research Service
- Year
- 1987
- ISBN
-
- Description
- A booklet giving terse details of almost 300 species of edible fruits, plus regional lists of Botanical and Common names for over 2,500 less well-known edible fruits of the tropics.
].
There are definite flowering seasons, often two, sometimes three in a year, but the timing varies from year to year[
].
A heavy-cropping tree, when grown on good soil a five-year-old plant may yield 700 fruits[
,
].
There is at least one named variety[
]. There are some forms that are seedless[
].
Edible Uses
Fruit - raw[
]. Crunchy, crisp and very juicy[
]. Green fruits are sometimes cooked as a sauce[
]. Pink fruits are juicier, with a better flavour, and are usually eaten raw[
]. The pear-shaped fruit is waxy, with a flesh that is spongy, dry to juicy, subacid and very bland in flavour[
]. The fruit is 4 - 6cm long, though it can be much larger in cultivation[
].
Medicinal
Various parts of the tree are used in traditional medicine, and some have in fact been shown to possess antibiotic activity. The plant contains tannins and is astringent[
]. In particular the bark, leaves and roots of Malay apple are used against different ailments[
].
The flowers are astringent and are used to treat fevers and halt diarrhoea[
].
The principal active constituent is tannin, though the flowers also contain desmethoxymatteucinol, 5-O-methyl-4'-desmethoxymatteucinol, oleanic acid and B-sitosterol[
].
In tests, the flowers show weak antibiotic action against Staphylococcus aureus, Mycobacterium smegmatis, and Candida albicans[
].
Agroforestry Uses:
The tree is fast-growing and develops a dense, very dark green crown, making it an excellent windbreak[
307
- Title
- Tropical and Subtropical Trees - A Worldwide Encyclopaedic Guide.
- Publication
-
- Author
- Barwick. M.
- Publisher
- Thames & Hudson, London
- Year
- 2004
- ISBN
- 0-500-51181-0
- Description
- A superb book, very concise and well written, giving a wealth of information on 400 or more species including descriptions, habitat, cultivation details and plant uses. A wealth of colour photographs bring each plant vividly to life.
].
Other Uses
The wood is reddish, coarse and hard[
,
]. It can grow to dimensions large enough for construction purposes, and is sometimes used for constructing huts[
,
].
We do not have any more specific information for the wood of this species, but the various species of Syzygium tend to have somewhat similar timber. The general description of syzygium timber is as follows:-
The heartwood is a golden brown, greyish brown or brown, with pink or purplish glints; it is not clearly demarcated from the 1 - 4cm wide band of sapwood. The texture is fine; the grain slightly interlocked, sometimes wavy or irregular; there are resin deposits. The wood is heavy; moderately hard; somewhat durable, being moderately resistant to fungi and termites, but susceptible to dry wood borers. It seasons slowly, with a high risk of checking and distortion; once dry it is moderately stable in service. It works well with ordinary tools, nailing and screwing are good so long as the wood is pre-bored; gluing is correct. The wood is used for musical instruments, tool handles, furniture components, ship building, heavy carpentry, flooring, joinery etc[
848
- Title
- Tropix 7
- Publication
-
- Author
-
- Website
- http://tropix.cirad.fr/en
- Publisher
- CIRAD
- Year
- 0
- ISBN
-
- Description
- An on-line guide to the timbers of 245 species of trees.
].
Propagation
Seed - needs to be sown fresh from the fruit because it has a limited viability[
]. Give shade to the seedlings when young[
].
Air layering.