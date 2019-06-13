If you would like to support this site, please consider Donating.
Useful Tropical Plants
  • Home
  • Search
  • Contact
  • Show Search

Previous Next

Syzygium aqueum

(Burm.f.) Alston

Myrtaceae

+ Synonyms

Cerocarpus aqueus (Burm.f.) Hassk.

Eugenia alba Roxb.

Eugenia aquea Burm.f.

Eugenia callophylla (Miq.) Reinw. ex de Vriese

Eugenia javanica Lam. pro parte

Eugenia malaccensis Lour.

Eugenia mindanaensis C.B.Robinson.

Eugenia nodiflora Aubl.

Eugenia obversa Miq.

Jambosa alba (Roxb.) G.Don

Jambosa ambigua Blume

Jambosa aquea (Burm.f.) DC.

Jambosa calophylla Miq.

Jambosa madagascariensis Blume

Jambosa obtusissima (Blume) DC.

Jambosa subsessilis Miq.

Jambosa timorensis Blume

Malidra aquea (Burm.f.) Raf.

Myrtus obtusissima Blume

Myrtus timorensis Zipp. ex Span.

Syzygium obversum (Miq.) Masam.

Common Name: Water Apple

Syzygium aqueum
Fruiting tree
Photograph by: Yosri
GNU Free Documentation License
Syzygium aqueum Syzygium aqueum Syzygium aqueum Syzygium aqueum Syzygium aqueum

General Information

Water apple is usually an evergreen shrub or small tree with a small crown; it usually grows 6 - 10 metres tall, sometimes up to 15 metres, whilst occasional specimens to 27 metres have been recorded in New Guinea[
335
Title
Perennial Edible Fruits of the Tropics : an Inventory
Publication
 
Author
Martin, F. W.; Campbell, C. W.; Rubertbe, R. M.
Publisher
U.S. Dept. of Agriculture, Agricultural Research Service
Year
1987
ISBN
 
Description
A booklet giving terse details of almost 300 species of edible fruits, plus regional lists of Botanical and Common names for over 2,500 less well-known edible fruits of the tropics.
,
388
Title
Guide to the Trees of Papua New Guinea
Publication
 
Author
Conn. B.J. & Damas. K.Q.
Website
http://www.pngplants.org/PNGtrees/
Publisher
 
Year
0
ISBN
 
Description
An Internet site giving good descriptions of the trees of Papua New Guinea.
]. The bole seldom exceeds 30cm in diameter, and usually branches from fairly low down[
713
Title
Australian Tropical Rainforest Plants
Publication
 
Author
 
Website
http://www.anbg.gov.au/cpbr/cd-keys/rfk/index.html
Publisher
 
Year
0
ISBN
 
Description
An online resource giving botanical information, and a little bit about plant usage, for over 2,700 species of plants found in the Australian rainforest.
], though in the largest specimens it can be up to 60cm in diameter and free of branches for 10 metres with buttresses at the base[
388
Title
Guide to the Trees of Papua New Guinea
Publication
 
Author
Conn. B.J. & Damas. K.Q.
Website
http://www.pngplants.org/PNGtrees/
Publisher
 
Year
0
ISBN
 
Description
An Internet site giving good descriptions of the trees of Papua New Guinea.
].
The fruit is very thin-skinned and not very suitable for commercial cultivation, but it is a popular fruit and is often sold in local markets[
303
Title
World Agroforesty Centre
Publication
 
Author
 
Website
http://www.worldagroforestry.org/
Publisher
 
Year
0
ISBN
 
Description
An excellent online database of a huge range of trees giving very good information on each plant - its uses, ecology, identity, propagation, pests etc.
]. Larger specimens are sometimes harvested for their wood, which can be used locally or traded[
388
Title
Guide to the Trees of Papua New Guinea
Publication
 
Author
Conn. B.J. & Damas. K.Q.
Website
http://www.pngplants.org/PNGtrees/
Publisher
 
Year
0
ISBN
 
Description
An Internet site giving good descriptions of the trees of Papua New Guinea.
]. The tree is often cultivated for its fruit in home gardens, where it is planted along driveways and paths[
303
Title
World Agroforesty Centre
Publication
 
Author
 
Website
http://www.worldagroforestry.org/
Publisher
 
Year
0
ISBN
 
Description
An excellent online database of a huge range of trees giving very good information on each plant - its uses, ecology, identity, propagation, pests etc.
,
317
Title
Mansfeld's Database of Agricultural and Horticultural Plants
Publication
 
Author
 
Website
http://mansfeld.ipk-gatersleben.de/pls/htmldb_pgrc/f?p=185:3:4292127278597336
Publisher
 
Year
0
ISBN
 
Description
Terse details of a huge range of useful plants.
].

Known Hazards

None known

Botanical References

200
Title
The New RHS Dictionary of Gardening. 1992.
Publication
 
Author
Huxley. A.
Publisher
MacMillan Press
Year
1992
ISBN
0-333-47494-5
Description
Excellent and very comprehensive, though it contains a number of silly mistakes. Readable yet also very detailed.
,
388
Title
Guide to the Trees of Papua New Guinea
Publication
 
Author
Conn. B.J. & Damas. K.Q.
Website
http://www.pngplants.org/PNGtrees/
Publisher
 
Year
0
ISBN
 
Description
An Internet site giving good descriptions of the trees of Papua New Guinea.

Range

E. Asia - Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Nicobar and Andaman Islands, Malaysia, Indonesia, New Guinea, Australia.

Habitat

Found wild in Australia as an understorey tree in the dry, seasonal rain forest, monsoon forest and gallery forest, usually at elevations below 100 metres[
713
Title
Australian Tropical Rainforest Plants
Publication
 
Author
 
Website
http://www.anbg.gov.au/cpbr/cd-keys/rfk/index.html
Publisher
 
Year
0
ISBN
 
Description
An online resource giving botanical information, and a little bit about plant usage, for over 2,700 species of plants found in the Australian rainforest.
].

Properties

Edibility Rating * * *
Medicinal Rating * *
Other Uses Rating * *
HabitEvergreen Tree
Height15.00 m
PollinatorsBees, Butterflies, Flies
Self-fertileYes
Cultivation StatusCultivated, Wild

Cultivation Details

The trees are at home in fairly moist tropical lowlands at elevations up to 1,200 metres[
303
Title
World Agroforesty Centre
Publication
 
Author
 
Website
http://www.worldagroforestry.org/
Publisher
 
Year
0
ISBN
 
Description
An excellent online database of a huge range of trees giving very good information on each plant - its uses, ecology, identity, propagation, pests etc.
]. They grow best in areas with a fairly long dry season[
303
Title
World Agroforesty Centre
Publication
 
Author
 
Website
http://www.worldagroforestry.org/
Publisher
 
Year
0
ISBN
 
Description
An excellent online database of a huge range of trees giving very good information on each plant - its uses, ecology, identity, propagation, pests etc.
]. Plants are not tolerant of temperatures going below freezing[
335
Title
Perennial Edible Fruits of the Tropics : an Inventory
Publication
 
Author
Martin, F. W.; Campbell, C. W.; Rubertbe, R. M.
Publisher
U.S. Dept. of Agriculture, Agricultural Research Service
Year
1987
ISBN
 
Description
A booklet giving terse details of almost 300 species of edible fruits, plus regional lists of Botanical and Common names for over 2,500 less well-known edible fruits of the tropics.
].
Grows vigorously in poor, alkaline soils, though it prefers better conditions[
307
Title
Tropical and Subtropical Trees - A Worldwide Encyclopaedic Guide.
Publication
 
Author
Barwick. M.
Publisher
Thames & Hudson, London
Year
2004
ISBN
0-500-51181-0
Description
A superb book, very concise and well written, giving a wealth of information on 400 or more species including descriptions, habitat, cultivation details and plant uses. A wealth of colour photographs bring each plant vividly to life.
]. Prefers a light, well-drained, mildly acid soil[
335
Title
Perennial Edible Fruits of the Tropics : an Inventory
Publication
 
Author
Martin, F. W.; Campbell, C. W.; Rubertbe, R. M.
Publisher
U.S. Dept. of Agriculture, Agricultural Research Service
Year
1987
ISBN
 
Description
A booklet giving terse details of almost 300 species of edible fruits, plus regional lists of Botanical and Common names for over 2,500 less well-known edible fruits of the tropics.
]. Requires a reliable water supply, it is often planted along streams or by ponds[
303
Title
World Agroforesty Centre
Publication
 
Author
 
Website
http://www.worldagroforestry.org/
Publisher
 
Year
0
ISBN
 
Description
An excellent online database of a huge range of trees giving very good information on each plant - its uses, ecology, identity, propagation, pests etc.
].
Seedling plants commence bearing fruit when about 7 - 8 years old, whilst layered plants can fruit in 3 - 4 years[
335
Title
Perennial Edible Fruits of the Tropics : an Inventory
Publication
 
Author
Martin, F. W.; Campbell, C. W.; Rubertbe, R. M.
Publisher
U.S. Dept. of Agriculture, Agricultural Research Service
Year
1987
ISBN
 
Description
A booklet giving terse details of almost 300 species of edible fruits, plus regional lists of Botanical and Common names for over 2,500 less well-known edible fruits of the tropics.
].
Plants can flower and fruit two or three times a year[
303
Title
World Agroforesty Centre
Publication
 
Author
 
Website
http://www.worldagroforestry.org/
Publisher
 
Year
0
ISBN
 
Description
An excellent online database of a huge range of trees giving very good information on each plant - its uses, ecology, identity, propagation, pests etc.
,
658
Title
Food Plants of Papua New Guinea
Publication
 
Author
French. B.R.
Publisher
Author.
Year
2006
ISBN
 
Description
Published on-line in PDF format, this book contains information on several hundred New Guinea food plants.
].
There are several named varieties, some of which bear seedless fruits[
335
Title
Perennial Edible Fruits of the Tropics : an Inventory
Publication
 
Author
Martin, F. W.; Campbell, C. W.; Rubertbe, R. M.
Publisher
U.S. Dept. of Agriculture, Agricultural Research Service
Year
1987
ISBN
 
Description
A booklet giving terse details of almost 300 species of edible fruits, plus regional lists of Botanical and Common names for over 2,500 less well-known edible fruits of the tropics.
].

Edible Uses

Fruit - usually eaten raw, they can also be made into a syrup[
296
Title
Tropical Food Gardens
Publication
 
Author
Norrington. L.
Publisher
Bloomings Books (Melbourne)
Year
2001
ISBN
1-876473-41-x
Description
Excellent little book giving some basic information on a range of plants.
,
301
Title
Cornucopia II
Publication
 
Author
Facciola. S.
Publisher
Kampong Publications, California.
Year
1998
ISBN
0-9628087-2-5
Description
The second edition of an excellent guide to the edible uses of plants, though it does not give any details of cultivation etc.
]. Crunchy, crisp and very juicy, the fruit is often seedless[
296
Title
Tropical Food Gardens
Publication
 
Author
Norrington. L.
Publisher
Bloomings Books (Melbourne)
Year
2001
ISBN
1-876473-41-x
Description
Excellent little book giving some basic information on a range of plants.
,
658
Title
Food Plants of Papua New Guinea
Publication
 
Author
French. B.R.
Publisher
Author.
Year
2006
ISBN
 
Description
Published on-line in PDF format, this book contains information on several hundred New Guinea food plants.
]. Mildly fragrant with a sweetish but mild flavour[
301
Title
Cornucopia II
Publication
 
Author
Facciola. S.
Publisher
Kampong Publications, California.
Year
1998
ISBN
0-9628087-2-5
Description
The second edition of an excellent guide to the edible uses of plants, though it does not give any details of cultivation etc.
]. They are eaten raw to quench the thirst[
301
Title
Cornucopia II
Publication
 
Author
Facciola. S.
Publisher
Kampong Publications, California.
Year
1998
ISBN
0-9628087-2-5
Description
The second edition of an excellent guide to the edible uses of plants, though it does not give any details of cultivation etc.
]. Superior forms are nice when sliced into salads[
301
Title
Cornucopia II
Publication
 
Author
Facciola. S.
Publisher
Kampong Publications, California.
Year
1998
ISBN
0-9628087-2-5
Description
The second edition of an excellent guide to the edible uses of plants, though it does not give any details of cultivation etc.
]. The broadly campanulate fruit is about 25mm x 25mm[
200
Title
The New RHS Dictionary of Gardening. 1992.
Publication
 
Author
Huxley. A.
Publisher
MacMillan Press
Year
1992
ISBN
0-333-47494-5
Description
Excellent and very comprehensive, though it contains a number of silly mistakes. Readable yet also very detailed.
]. The fruits have a thin skin and are delicate[
303
Title
World Agroforesty Centre
Publication
 
Author
 
Website
http://www.worldagroforestry.org/
Publisher
 
Year
0
ISBN
 
Description
An excellent online database of a huge range of trees giving very good information on each plant - its uses, ecology, identity, propagation, pests etc.
].

Medicinal

Various parts of the tree are used in traditional medicine, and some have in fact been shown to possess antibiotic activity[
303
Title
World Agroforesty Centre
Publication
 
Author
 
Website
http://www.worldagroforestry.org/
Publisher
 
Year
0
ISBN
 
Description
An excellent online database of a huge range of trees giving very good information on each plant - its uses, ecology, identity, propagation, pests etc.
].

The dried leaves are eaten with vegetables, or the fresh leaves are eaten raw, as a treatment for malaria and pneumonia[
481
Title
Medicinal Plants in Papua New Guinea
Publication
 
Author
 
Publisher
World Health Organisation
Year
2009
ISBN
978-92-9061-249-0
Description
Traditional medicinal uses of 126 species from Papua New Guinea, including information on any modern research into the plants.
]. An infusion of the leaves is used in the treatment of stomach aches and dysentery[
481
Title
Medicinal Plants in Papua New Guinea
Publication
 
Author
 
Publisher
World Health Organisation
Year
2009
ISBN
978-92-9061-249-0
Description
Traditional medicinal uses of 126 species from Papua New Guinea, including information on any modern research into the plants.
].

Other Uses

Some plant parts are astringent because of the presence of tannins[
303
Title
World Agroforesty Centre
Publication
 
Author
 
Website
http://www.worldagroforestry.org/
Publisher
 
Year
0
ISBN
 
Description
An excellent online database of a huge range of trees giving very good information on each plant - its uses, ecology, identity, propagation, pests etc.
].

The wood is reddish and hard[
303
Title
World Agroforesty Centre
Publication
 
Author
 
Website
http://www.worldagroforestry.org/
Publisher
 
Year
0
ISBN
 
Description
An excellent online database of a huge range of trees giving very good information on each plant - its uses, ecology, identity, propagation, pests etc.
]. The bole is generally too small for commercial exploitation[
713
Title
Australian Tropical Rainforest Plants
Publication
 
Author
 
Website
http://www.anbg.gov.au/cpbr/cd-keys/rfk/index.html
Publisher
 
Year
0
ISBN
 
Description
An online resource giving botanical information, and a little bit about plant usage, for over 2,700 species of plants found in the Australian rainforest.
], but when large enough makes a useful structural timber.
We do not have any more specific information for the wood of this species, but the various species of Syzygium tend to have somewhat similar timber. The general description of syzygium timber is as follows:-
The heartwood is a golden brown, greyish brown or brown, with pink or purplish glints; it is not clearly demarcated from the 1 - 4cm wide band of sapwood. The texture is fine; the grain slightly interlocked, sometimes wavy or irregular; there are resin deposits. The wood is heavy; moderately hard; somewhat durable, being moderately resistant to fungi and termites, but susceptible to dry wood borers. It seasons slowly, with a high risk of checking and distortion; once dry it is moderately stable in service. It works well with ordinary tools, nailing and screwing are good so long as the wood is pre-bored; gluing is correct. The wood is used for musical instruments, tool handles, furniture components, ship building, heavy carpentry, flooring, joinery etc[
848
Title
Tropix 7
Publication
 
Author
 
Website
http://tropix.cirad.fr/en
Publisher
CIRAD
Year
0
ISBN
 
Description
An on-line guide to the timbers of 245 species of trees.
].

Propagation

Seeds lose their viability quickly and should be sown fresh from the fruit.
Air layering is a simple method of propagation[
658
Title
Food Plants of Papua New Guinea
Publication
 
Author
French. B.R.
Publisher
Author.
Year
2006
ISBN
 
Description
Published on-line in PDF format, this book contains information on several hundred New Guinea food plants.
].
Cuttings root easily[
658
Title
Food Plants of Papua New Guinea
Publication
 
Author
French. B.R.
Publisher
Author.
Year
2006
ISBN
 
Description
Published on-line in PDF format, this book contains information on several hundred New Guinea food plants.
].
Budding. The buds do not always continue to grow successfully[
658
Title
Food Plants of Papua New Guinea
Publication
 
Author
French. B.R.
Publisher
Author.
Year
2006
ISBN
 
Description
Published on-line in PDF format, this book contains information on several hundred New Guinea food plants.
].
Cite as: Tropical Plants Database, Ken Fern. tropical.theferns.info. 2019-12-26. <tropical.theferns.info/viewtropical.php?id=Syzygium+aqueum>

Comments

Jada 18th November 2014 19:00
This is not information, but I would like to know more about its pollinators. I know some are honeybees, but is there anything else.

Add a Comment:

If you have any useful information about this plant, please leave a comment. Comments have to be approved before they are shown here.


Last update on 2019-06-13: Now containing 11906 plants.

Creative Commons License Useful Tropical Plants Database 2014 by Ken Fern, web interface by Ajna Fern with help from Richard Morris.
The database and code is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported License.